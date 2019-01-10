NHL All-Star jerseys made of ocean garbage

Some may say the NHL All-Star uniforms are garbage and they'd be right since they are made with recycled ocean waste.

Adidas partnered with the environmental group Parley for the Oceans to create jerseys made out of upcycled marine plastic debris. The waste is made into technical fibers and then woven into a breathable fabric.

Adidas has also made a uniform out of the same material for the Miami Hurricanes football team.

"The NHL is a recognized leader in addressing major environmental challenges and preserving the roots of our game," Brian Jennings, NHL chief branding officer and executive vice president, said. "Adidas has been an incredible partner in our efforts and shares our commitment to promoting sustainable business practices. Each year, the NHL All-Star Weekend serves as an opportunity to showcase innovations across all aspects of our game."

The predominantly black and white uniforms will also for the first time feature the team logos of the players on the front instead of an NHL shield and conference logo.

The All-Star skills competition is Jan. 25 in San Jose, with the four-team All-Star tournament taking place the next day.