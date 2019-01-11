        <
          6-9 Zdeno Chara gets flipped head-over-heels over boards by Alex Ovechkin

          10:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BOSTON -- Alex Ovechkin put Zdeno Chara in unfamiliar territory early in a game Thursday night between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins.

          Chara, the NHL's tallest player ever at 6-foot-9, was flipped head over heels into the Capitals' bench on a shove from the 6-3 Ovechkin late in the first period.

          The TD Garden crowd gasped, but play continued and there was no immediate on-ice retaliation. The Bruins captain tumbled back onto the ice quickly and rejoined the play.

          The 41-year-old Chara has made a name for himself delivering bruising hits.

          Washington led 1-0 after one period after Jakub Vrana's early breakaway goal.

