GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona has placed center Brad Richardson on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, running the Coyotes' list of missing regulars to six.

Richardson was injured in Arizona's 4-3 overtime victory over Vancouver on Thursday, and the Coyotes said he is week-to-week.

He joins goalie Antti Raanta, forwards Nick Schmaltz, Michael Grabner, Christian Fischer, and defenseman Jason Demers out with injuries.

Richardson, who was limited to 16 games in 2016-17 because of injuries, has 11 goals and five assists in 40 games this season.

Schmaltz, acquired from Chicago in a November trade, is out for the rest of the season with a lower-body injury, and Raanta might be, as well.