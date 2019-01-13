Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby left Saturday night's 2-1 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period after taking a stick to the face.

The stick of Cam Atkinson slid through the goalie mask as Holtby raised it to prepare to deflect a potential shot, and the stick appeared to make contact with Holtby near his eyes.

Cam Atkinson's stick appeared to make contact with Capitals goalie Braden Holtby near the eyes. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Holtby was treated on the bench before heading to the locker room. The Capitals announced during the second intermission that he would not return to the game.

Coach Todd Reirden said after the game that Holtby was still being evaluated and that the team would know more Sunday.

Pheonix Copley replaced Holtby in net and made 10 saves before allowing a power-play goal to Artemi Panarin at 3:30 of the overtime period.

Atkinson, who scored earlier in the game, received a two-minute penalty for high sticking.