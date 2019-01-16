Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron was suspended three games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for his hit on Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in Tuesday's game.

Byron received a two-minute charging penalty at the 3:40 mark of the second period when he drove Weegar into the boards. The defenseman's helmet came off as a result of the hit and he struggled to get up. He left the game and did not return with what the Panthers said was an upper-body injury.

The Canadiens beat the slumping Panthers 5-1 in the game.

Byron, 29, has 10 goals and eight assists in 34 games this season. The 25-year-old Weegar has seven points in 42 games.