          Paul Byron suspended 3 games for hit on MacKenzie Weegar

          6:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron was suspended three games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for his hit on Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in Tuesday's game.

          Byron received a two-minute charging penalty at the 3:40 mark of the second period when he drove Weegar into the boards. The defenseman's helmet came off as a result of the hit and he struggled to get up. He left the game and did not return with what the Panthers said was an upper-body injury.

          The Canadiens beat the slumping Panthers 5-1 in the game.

          Byron, 29, has 10 goals and eight assists in 34 games this season. The 25-year-old Weegar has seven points in 42 games.

