Ducks continue makeover, trade Aberg to Wild

The free-falling Anaheim Ducks continued to try to change their makeup, trading forward Pontus Aberg to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for center Justin Kloos.

The Ducks have lost 12 consecutive games. On Monday, they traded veteran winger Andrew Cogliano for young forward Devin Shore.

Aberg has having a career season for the Ducks, his third team since he broke into the NHL in the 2016-17 season. The 25-year-old has a career-high 11 goals in 37 games, to go with eight assists.

Kloos, 24, has skated in only one game with Minnesota, but he has 30 points in 34 games with Iowa of the AHL.

The Wild are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games and currently sit in fifth place in the tough Central Division with 49 points, but they are only one point behind the Avalanche and Stars.