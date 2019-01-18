BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Patrik Berglund said he feels at peace and has no regrets after abruptly ending his career by walking away from the Buffalo Sabres, he told Sweden's Hockeypuls.se in an interview published Friday.

"I just knew I had to go home to find myself again," Berglund said of his decision last month that caused the Sabres to terminate the final three-and-a-half years left on his contract.

The Sabres acted after suspending Berglund on Dec. 15 when he failed to report for the game at Washington.

He provided no indication regarding his future plans and said he's not concerned about walking away from the remainder of his five-year, $19.25 million contract.

"My contract, and all the money I gave up, means nothing," Berglund said. "I can give up that amount at any time to feel good inside."

In the article, Berglund said he lost some of his passion for hockey last summer after being traded to Buffalo by St. Louis, where he spent 10 seasons after being selected in the first round by the Blues in 2006.

Berglund, who apologized to the Sabres, said he had difficulty handling the move, and eventually became tired of trying to hide his frustrations.