          Predators' leading scorer Ryan Johansen suspended two games

          5:23 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen has been suspended for two games for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, the league announced Friday.

          The incident took place during the Jets' 5-1 win on Thursday. Johansen and Scheifele were jostling in the corner when Johansen turned and his stick came down on Scheifele's head, sending the center to the ice. Johansen got a two-minute minor penalty.

          Johansen has a team-leading 42 points in 49 games for Nashville this season.

          Scheifele is the Jets' co-leader with 25 goals and has 58 points.

