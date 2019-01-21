        <
          Teuvo Teravainen agrees to 5-year, $27M extension with Hurricanes

          12:42 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Carolina Hurricanes and Teuvo Teravainen have agreed to terms on a five-year, $27 million extension.

          The deal, announced Monday, keeps the Finnish winger under contract through the 2023-24 season.

          Teravainen, 24, has scored 10 goals and has 39 points -- the second-most on the team -- in 48 games this season, his third with the Hurricanes.

          "Teuvo has improved every year of his NHL career and has established himself as a cornerstone forward for the Hurricanes now and into the future," Hurricanes president and GM Don Waddell said in a statement. "He has shown that he is capable of adapting and expanding his role with our team, becoming a key penalty killer for Rod this season. He's still just 24 years old and we believe he will only continue to grow as a player."

