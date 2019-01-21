The Columbus Blue Jackets have struggled on the power play over the past two seasons and finally they're doing something to address it.

Columbus announced Monday that it was hiring Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis as a special-teams consultant. The team is still developing St. Louis' exact role.

"I truly love the game," St. Louis said in an statement issued by the Blue Jackets. "I have been coaching my boys since my retirement, so I am excited to share my knowledge while still being able to coach my kids. I'm looking forward to working with the coaching staff and players in Columbus."

St. Louis, who recorded 101 goals and 216 assists on the power play in his 17-year NHL career, has a relationship with Columbus coach John Tortorella; St. Louis played for eight years under Tortorella while in Tampa Bay (2000-2008), where they won the Stanley Cup together in 2004.

"Marty St. Louis made himself into a Hall of Fame player through sheer determination, hard work and a great understanding of how to play the game the right way," Tortorella said in a statement, adding: "He has so much knowledge about our game and what it takes to be successful, both individually and within the team concept, that he'll be a great asset to our players."

The Blue Jackets are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 59 points through Monday. However they have the fourth-worst power play in the league (14.58 percent). Last season, the Blue Jackets ranked 25th in the league with their power play.

In the playoffs, in which Columbus lost in six games to the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals, the Blue Jackets converted on just two of 12 man-advantage opportunities.

St. Louis last played in the 2014-15 season. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November.