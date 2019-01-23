The precipitous parity in the National Hockey League means that trade deadline forecasts are forever changing. 'Twas a time when Alexander Edler of the Vancouver Canucks looked destined to be moved, but now there's talk of an extension. Several teams jockeying with the Canucks for the final few playoff spots in the West go from buyers to sellers and back again in the span of weeks.

But there are some tried-and-true assets that move at the deadline no matter what, like players with expiring contracts, players in need of a change in scenery and Thomas Vanek. (More on him in a bit.)

Here are 35 players to watch at the trade deadline. We've grouped them by rentals and players with term, with pending restricted free agents grouped in that latter category. All salary and contract information is from our friends at Cap Friendly, unless otherwise noted.

Wingers to rent

Stats: 19 G | 17 A | 36 Pts | 47 games

Contract: $1.8 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

Hey, are you interested in a pending free agent Ottawa Senators forward that is going to cost you significantly less than Matt Duchene and Mark Stone? Then you're probably feeling a Dzingel running down your leg for an exciting 26-year-old that's having a career year (in a contract year). That cap hit means every team looking for offense on the wing -- from the Bruins to the Islanders to the Sharks to the Avalanche -- will be in the market here. This is your prototypical "guy who seems like he won't cost much in a trade that someone ends up overpaying for because he was coveted by several teams" type of deadline players.

Stats: 13 G | 12 A | 25 Pts | 40 games

Contract: $1.75 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

Ferland was likely gone well before the Hurricanes added Nino Niederreiter at $5.25 million annually through 2022, but that deal probably cemented it. He's a physical winger with offensive pop and is a pain in the kiester to play against. With that upside and that cap hit, it's hard not to imagine the Canes pull a low first-rounder out of a thirsty contender for him.

Stats: 7 G | 9 A | 16 Pts | 36 games

Contract: $4,583,333 AAV, UFA this summer, five-team no-trade list

While there's always a chance the Devils go on another two-month tear to make the playoffs, that's hard to envision given the trajectory of this group. They have several assets they can move -- from veteran forward Brian Boyle and defenseman Ben Lovejoy to potentially goalie Keith Kinkaid -- but Johansson might have the most value despite two years of injury issues and a drop in production. He can still be a fine offensive complement on a line with better players, and can be had for a third-round pick and/or a prospect.

Stats: 4 G | 9 A | 13 Pts | 40 games

Contract: $1.75 million AAV, UFA after this season, eight-team no-trade list

According to Cap Friendly, Maroon's no-trade clause goes from a full one to a partial eight-team one on Feb. 1, which makes him seem like a man who either knows he is portable, or wants to be. Maroon has been playing with Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko. Is that to keep him around, as the Blues reportedly consider themselves buyers, or is this a pump-and-dump thing?

Stats: 11 G | 31 A | 42 Pts | 50 games

Contract: $4.750 million AAV, UFA after this season, full no-trade

Oh, the irony in Nyquist having an outstanding season in a contract year, considering that's how he landed the no-trade clause that'll potentially keep GM Ken Holland from moving him at the deadline. But if he opts out, there are going to be a great number of teams looking to add his offense to their top six. The Oilers have been mentioned with frequency, and with their first-round pick reportedly in play, they could ante up.

Stats: 12 G | 7 A | 19 Pts | 42 games

Contract: $3.75 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

A tough one to figure out. On the one hand, the Ducks like him and he's the kind of offensive player that should bolster their attack in their desperate pursuit of a wild-card spot. On the other, he's a 28-year-old pending UFA and might he seeking a deal a shade too rich for the Anaheim cap. (Thanks, unmovable veteran contracts!) He should be coveted as a rental if available, with his versatility and solid playoff numbers, with 39 points in his last 44 postseason games.

Stats: 15 G | 8 A | 23 Pts | 48 games

Contract: $3.975 million, UFA this summer, 12-team no-trade list

The term "last piece of the puzzle" gets tossed around a lot this time of season, but Simmonds certainly completes the picture for a lot of teams. He has a net-front presence offensively. His 67 penalty minutes are indicative of his toughness. He can play top-six minutes. And he's a left wing, which everyone seems to be chasing at the deadline. The Bruins would seem like a natural fit here, and they're worth mentioning when it comes to cost: Would Simmonds fetch the kind of bounty that Rick Nash did from the Bruins last season, which was a first, a roster player and a prospect (along with a seventh and what was left of Matt Beleskey)?

Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa Senators

Stats: 22 G | 28 A | 50 Pts | 49 games

Contract: $7.35 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that the Senators have talked to Stone about a deal between $8.5 and 9.5 million AAV for eight seasons. If he opts not to return, he rockets up the board for available wingers. Stone should be mentioned in the same Selke Trophy contender breath as two-way stars like Patrice Bergeron and Anze Kopitar -- he's that good, except he does it on the wing. He'd easily fetch a first-round pick and a blue-chipper in return. Unlike with Matt Duchene, I think whoever snags Stone does so with an eye towards retaining him, rather than renting him.

Thomas Vanek, LW/RW, Detroit Red Wings

Stats: 10 G | 13 A | 23 Pts | 42 games

Contract: $3 million AAV, UFA this summer, no-trade clause

Seeing Vanek available at the trade deadline is like seeing those McDonald's arches on the road during a long drive: Familiar, comfortable, but maybe not the thing you really need. Sure, he was effective in 19 games for the Blue Jackets after last trade deadline, with 15 points ... until he had just two in six playoff games, both coming in Game 1 against the Capitals. You know what you get: Some streaky even-strength offense and a defensive liability. Complicating matters: As we noted in our team-by-team deadline primer, Ken Holland gave Thomas Vanek -- a player who exists to be traded at this point in his career -- a no-trade clause.

Stats: 8 G | 24 A| 24 Pts | 35 games

Contract: $4.5 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

Zuccarello's down year offensively can be easily chalked up to the uncertainty of this season, his last as a Ranger. But few wingers available at the deadline have his knack for creating offense on their own. A veteran asset that could bolster a contender, and this middling season probably means he could be had for a second-rounder and a prospect.

Wingers with term

Jesse Puljujarvi, right, has been skating with Connor McDavid of late. Is that an effort to ramp up his trade value? Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Stats: 5 G | 6 A | 11 Pts | 42 games

Contract: $3 million AAV, RFA this simmer, no trade protection

A talented 23-year-old Austrian winger, his numbers are way off from his career averages as he enters arbitration-eligible restricted free agency this summer. He's a top-nine forward for the Capitals, and one assumes they'd like one back in any possible deal.

Stats: 4 G | 5 A | 9 Pts | 38 games

Contract: $925,000 AAV, RFA this summer, no trade protection

Trading away a 20-year-old winger is specious at best. But all indications are that Puljujarvi is in play, for a similar young forward in need of a change. This recent audition on Connor McDavid's line is intriguing on several levels: Is it a pump-and-dump to ramp up his trade value, or are they really trying to track the progress of a talented, but stunted, player?

Centers to rent

Stats: 8 G | 6 A | 14 Pts | 39 games

Contract: $3 million AAV, UFA this summer, eight-team no-trade list

Not a question of "if" but of "when." Brassard has been a major disappointment for the Penguins since they acquired him from the Senators; they've tried him everywhere in the lineup to no avail. There's chatter that both the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets, the latter of whom drafted him sixth overall in 2006, are interested.

Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa Senators

Stats: 20 G | 26 A | 46 Pts | 40 games

Contract: $6 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

A game-changer for someone. If it's Ottawa, it'll likely be for an eight-year contract between $8-9 million annually. If it's with a contender, it could give them a dynamic offensive center in in the short term that would certainly cost them a first-rounder and a significant prospect going the other way. The wind is blowing towards Duchene remaining with the Senators, but all bets are off until pen hits contract. One thing to consider: Duchene has played in eight playoff games in his 10-year NHL career.

Kevin Hayes, C, New York Rangers

Stats: 10 G | 23 A | 33 Pts | 39 games

Contract: $5.175 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

To the surprise of no one, Hayes is having his best season on average in the NHL right before it's time for that big extension. The 6-foot-5 center has been good for the Rangers, but their future up the gut lies with Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil, rather than in an extension for Hayes. Getting a young pivot like this at the deadline is increasingly rare. Whoever acquires Hayes will part with a first-rounder and potentially an NHL-ready piece for the Rangers. On a good, deep team (like Boston) he would be a perfect third-line center rental. But we have a feeling teams are going to be after him to then keep him around for a few years. The Rangers have scouted the Avalanche to the point where local media thinks there's a fit.

Centers with term

Blues center Brayden Schenn, No. 10, is familiar with Golden Knights assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon from their time with the Brandon Wheat Kings. Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire

Stats: 5 G | 7 A | 12 Pts | 32 games

Contract: $4.1 million AAV, UFA in 2021, no trade protection

The 26-year-old is like the leg lamp from "A Christmas Story," in that he's large (6-foot-6) and tantalizing and FRA-GEE-LAY, appearing in 32 games this season (of a possible 48) after finally hitting 82 for the first time in 2017-18. Can play center or wing, and a change in scenery could do both he and the Panthers good. Could potentially hit 50 points when healthy and with friendlier zone starts, but that's the caveat: When healthy.

Stats: 10G | 11A | 25 Pts | 49 games

Contract: $5,272,727 AAV, UFA in 2022, no trade protection

Carter has plenty left in the tank and is two years removed from a 32-goal season. His contract has "three seasons and a buyout" written all over it. But it's well-known around the league that Carter wants some say over his next destination. If that sounds like something petulant, please ask a Blue Jackets fan what an unmotivated and rainy-faced Jeff Carter does for your team. Or don't. Even as the Kings look to hold a fire sale, Carter should fetch a first-rounder and a good prospect as a starting point.

Brayden Schenn, C, St. Louis Blues

Stats: 9 G | 17 A | 26 Pts | 44 games

Contract: $5.125 million, UFA in 2020, no trade protection

The Blues are close enough to the wild card where it's not a lost season, but at some point GM Doug Armstrong is going to have to make the same call he made last year when he shipped out Paul Stastny at the deadline: Buyers or sellers? Schenn is a player with value beyond this season, as he's signed through 2020. Stastny fetched a first, a fourth and a prospect. What can Schenn bring back if Armstrong decides to sell again? The Bruins will be kicking the tires; but watch out for the Golden Knights and assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon, who has ties with Schenn back to the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.

Defensemen to rent

Jay Bouwmeester, D, St. Louis Blues

Stats: 2 G | 8 A | 10 Pts | 44 games

Contract: $5.4 million AAV, UFA this summer, no-trade clause

Earlier this season, it looked like J-Bouw was done. His return from hip surgery was disastrous, looking like a defensive liability and getting scratched for the first time in his career. But as the deadline approaches, he's getting back into form, playing six straight games with over 20 minutes in ice time. Assuming he waives his no-trade clause to head to a contender, Bouwmeester is a veteran hand that could bolster someone's bottom pairing; could there be some salary retention from the Blues if it meant a better return?

Nick Jensen, D, Detroit Red Wings

Stats: 2 G | 9 A | 11 Pts | 49 games

Contract: $812,500, UFA this summer and no trade protection

Remember in 2017, when Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith was all of a sudden a deadline darling, leading many to exclaim, "Who?" Jensen is that guy this year, as he hits every trade board after 180 career games of relative anonymity in Detroit. He's had a terrific season after seeing his ice time increase to 20:45, with a plus-2.18 in expected goals. He's 28, he's right-handed and he's one of the most affordable options in cost and cap that you'll find at the deadline. If he's available, that is. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press doesn't see it.

Defensemen with term

The Hurricanes will have to give up something to continue to bolster their scoring up front. Will Dougie Hamilton be on the move again? James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Daley, D, Detroit Red Wings

Stats: 2 G | 4 A | 6 Pts | 31 games

Contract: $3,166,666 AAV, UFA in 2020, no-trade clause

Daley, 35, is the quintessential depth defenseman for a contender. He can play different roles. He can play 20 minutes per night. He has two rings. Problem No. 1: He's been injured with a lower-body ailment, although he's due back next month. Problem No. 2: Another Ken Holland no-trade clause, which means Daley can choose to stay or where to go.

Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Stats: 6 G | 10 A | 16 Pts | 48 games

Contract: $5.75 million AAV, UFA in 2021, no trade protection

Coach Rod Brind'Amour told me it's on him to "figure out how to get more out" of the 25-year-old defenseman. With due respect to Rod the Bod, it might be a job that falls to Hamilton's next coach on his next team. A right-handed defenseman with that kind of offense (and no trade protection) is a tantalizing asset to dangle for a team loaded on defense but needing to add scoring to the top six.

Alec Martinez, D, Los Angeles Kings

Stats: 4 G | 17 A | 21 Pts | 50 games

Contract: $4 million AAV, UFA in 2021 and no trade protection

Martinez is older (31) and not as good as the Kings' other potential defenseman for sale, but he's also signed through 2021 and would cost less in a trade -- he's not going to fetch a first-rounder.

Jake Muzzin, D, Los Angeles Kings

Stats: 4 G | 17 A | 21 Pts | 50 games

Contract: $4 million AAV, UFA in 2020 and no trade protection

If the Kings are having a garage sale, Muzzin is like a 4K television they're hoping nets them something around face value. Simply put, the 29-year-old is one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL this season, and can be a 22-minutes-per-night, first-pairing guy on the right team. He's got term and he's got a tremendously good cap hit. He'd net a first-rounder and more, because if he's available there's going to be a market for him.

Brett Pesce, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Stats: 3 G | 8 A | 11 Pts | 39 games

Contract: $4.025 million AAV, UFA in 2024, no trade protection

As with Hamilton, the Hurricanes are going to have to eventually deal from their position of strength. Overshadowed by Jaccob Slavin as a defensive defenseman on the Canes, Pesce has a lot of fans in NHL front offices, in particular because of that contract. Carolina would likely not want to move him, but if the right young forward becomes available, things could change.

Mark Pysyk, D, Florida Panthers

Stats: 0 G | 6 A | 6 Pts | 37 games

Contract: $2,733,333 AAV, UFA in 2020 and no trade protection

Not just a tremendous Scrabble score, Pysyk can get you around 18 minutes per night as a steady depth defenseman. Once a possession monster, many of his metrics are in the negative side, including expected goals (minus-0.41). But that's a great cap number for a defenseman with another year to go on his deal. And the Panthers need to keep shuffling this deck.

Goalies

It feels likely that Jimmy Howard will re-sign with the Red Wings this summer. But will he be the insurance policy for a contender this spring? Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Stats: 19-14-1 | .904 SV% | 2.91 GAA

Contract: $7.425 million AAV, UFA this summer, no-move clause

He told the Jackets months ago that he would waive his NMC for the right deal. But the problem with a Bobrovsky deadline deal is one of potential suitors: Which teams have enough of a need in goal to ante up what it would take to land Bob, when they could just sign him in the summer? And if the answer is "a contender looking to solidify their crease" ... well, he's not exactly been a playoff standout. A confounding situation, but our money is on GM Jarmo Kekalainen getting something before losing Bobrovsky for nothing in the summer.

Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit Red Wings

Stats: 14-13-5 | .916 SV% | 2.76 GAA

Contract: $5,291,666 AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

That's All-Star Jimmy Howard to you, buster. He's had an incredible season on a bad team, and there's no question that some contenders would love to add him as goaltending insurance for the right price. But the bottom line for us is that Howard probably returns as Red Wings goalie next season, even if he is moved at the deadline. They love him ... and they don't really have much in the way of other quality options in the organization.

Cam Talbot, G, Edmonton Oilers

Stats: 9-13-2 | .894 SV% | 3.27 GAA

Contract: $4,166,667, UFA this summer, 10-team no-trade clause

After the Oilers inked Mikko Koskinen to a three-year extension, that was that for Talbot. They've tried to move him, but he's wielded his no-trade clause already, according to The Fourth Period. Again, there aren't many contenders that need help in goal. There are even fewer that need Talbot, given the season he's had.

Wild cards

The Sabres wouldn't trade Jeff Skinner after they finally found a great fit for Jack Eichel... would they? Stephanie Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Stats: 3 G | 14 A | 17 points | 48 games

Contract: $4,833,333 AAV, UFA in 2020, has a 15-team no-trade list

Again, the Hurricanes are going to have to give to get at some point. Faulk has another year on his deal at a friendly hit, he's right-handed and 26 years old. He also has trade protection, unlike everyone else on the Carolina blue line, and it's entirely possible that's been a factor in his not being dealt previously. It's also entirely possible they like to have a veteran presence like Faulk on a young roster, and aren't looking to move him unless the deal overwhelms them and the team is not on his no-trade list.

Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Stats: 19 G | 34 A | 53 Pts | 46 games

Contract: $6 million AAV, UFA this summer, no trade protection

Simply put: If the Jackets trade Sergei Bobrovsky, their other pending UFA stat, they have 24-year-old Joonas Korpisalo ready to take over. If the Jackets trade Panarin, there is not another Panarin on this roster. It would go beyond an admission that he's not re-signing: It would be a resignation that this team doesn't plan to compete in the postseason, because they won't without him. So here's saying they hang onto him and pray they convince him to stay. But if the writing on the wall is a billboard saying "I'm Gone," expect a contender to step up large -- a first-rounder, a blue-chipper and more -- for the right to rent this 27-year-old star.

Jonathan Quick, G, Los Angeles Kings

Stats: 9-12-3 | .904 SV% | 2.97 GAA

Contract: $5.8 million AAV, UFA in 2023, no trade protection

Conventional wisdom is that this is a trade the Kings would pursue in the summer, and that trade partners might wait until then to make this kind of commitment to a goalie with term. But one thing to consider: Two Stanley Cups, a .922 save percentage and a 2.23 goals-against average. Those are Quick's playoff numbers, and no goalie available at the deadline comes to close to that résumé. But what on earth would the cost be for him?

Alex Pietrangelo, D, St. Louis Blues

Stats: 5 G | 14 A | 19 Pts | 37 games

Contract: $6.5 million, UFA in 2020, no-trade clause

This seemed possible for a moment, when the Blues looked like they were in a free fall in the West. But they've stabilized, which means trading their 29-year-old captain seems a lot less likely ... even if it might make sense in the long term. That no-trade clause does complicate things, however.

Stats: 30 G | 14 A | 44 Pts | 48 games

Contract: $5.725 million AAV, UFA this summer, no-move clause

It's almost inconceivable that Skinner would leave Jack Eichel's wing after this career year, but no one's really sure what the future holds for him. If Skinner tells the Sabres he's done, do they sell sky high or keep him for a wild card push? If he somehow comes available, he rockets to the top of the left wing options for contenders.

Stats: 15 G | 18 A | 33 Pts | 48 games

Contract: $3.5 million AAV, UFA this summer, 10-team no-trade list

Staal is third in points (33) and fourth in average ice time among forwards (17:37) for the Wild. If they're in the hunt for a playoff spot, it's hard to imagine Staal won't be a part of the chase. But if they falter, then GM Paul Fenton has no loyalty to the 34-year-old center. Last time he moved at the deadline, it was for two second-rounders and a prospect. He'd have value for a contender as a rental.