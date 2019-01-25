SAN JOSE, California -- The NHL is filling out its events calendar for next season, announcing the Nashville Predators will face the Dallas Stars at the 2020 Winter Classic, held at the Cotton Bowl.

It will be both teams' first appearance in the event, which is now entering its 12th year.

Additionally, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the Los Angeles Kings will play the Colorado Avalanche at the 2020 Stadium Series on Feb. 15, which will be held at U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

That will be the second regular-season outdoor game for the Avalanche and the third such game for the Kings.

"We're confident that this will have the absolute best pregame flyover that anyone's ever seen," Bettman said.