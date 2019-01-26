SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nathan MacKinnon will not be competing in the NHL All-Stars skills competition with an undisclosed injury. Replacing MacKinnon in the fastest event: U.S. women's national team player Kendall Coyne.

Coyne, 26, was originally slated to attend the event and demo the skills, along with other female players. But when MacKinnon told the NHL he could not participate, organizers decided to call upon one of the speediest players on the U.S. women's squad.

Coyne put up a 14.226 in Thursday's testing, according to the NHL's Department of Hockey Operations. She put up that time with no warm-up, fresh off a five-hour flight. Connor McDavid won last year's event with a 13.454 time. Coyne's testing time would have placed her sixth in last year's eight-player field.

Coyne will compete against Cam Atkinson, Mat Barzal, Jack Eichel, Miro Heiskanen, Clayton Keller, McDavid and Elias Pettersson.

MacKinnon's status for Saturday night's All Star game is still unclear. However he is in San Jose participating in the festivities, meaning he will avoid the mandatory one-game suspension for skipping the event.