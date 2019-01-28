        <
          Penguins trade defenseman Jamie Oleksiak back to Stars

          3:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Pittsburgh Penguins traded defenseman Jamie Oleksiak back to the Dallas Stars on Monday for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

          Last season, the Stars had traded Oleksiak to the Penguins, also for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft. In 83 games with Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old Oleksiak had eight goals, 17 assists and a plus/minus rating of 18.

          Oleksiak, drafted 14th overall by the Stars in the 2011 NHL draft, has appeared in 140 games for Dallas, with seven goals, 15 assists and a plus/minus rating of -23.

          "Our blueline has been depleted by injury all season and acquiring Jamie will give us depth at defense," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "We know him very well and we're excited to have him back in the fold."

          The Penguins now have three fourth-round selections in the 2019 NHL draft.

