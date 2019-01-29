RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season.

General manager Don Waddell said Tuesday that Martinook's extension will begin next season.

Great way to cap off one of the best weeks of my life. My family and I are so excited to be staying in Raleigh for 2 more years. Great things are coming from this team and I'm so happy to be apart of it @NHLCanes — Jordan Martinook (@Martyman17) January 29, 2019

The 26-year-old has 10 goals and three assists in 50 games while leading the team with 125 hits and blocking 28 shots -- the most by a Carolina forward.

The Hurricanes acquired him in May from Phoenix in the deal that sent center Marcus Kruger to the Coyotes. Martinook is making $1.85 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent on July 1.

It's the second extension the Hurricanes have awarded to a forward in a little over a week, also having agreed to a five-year, $27 million deal with Teuvo Teravainen on Jan. 21.