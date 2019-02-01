The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from the Florida Panthers for forward Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan and three 2019 draft picks.

The Penguins announced the trade Friday, a move that will give them an influx of youth in the 26-year-old Bjugstad and the 22-year-old McCann as they make another playoff push.

Bjugstad, who is signed through the 2020-21 season at an average of $4.1 million per year, has five goals and seven assists in 32 games for the Panthers this season. McCann, signed through the 2019-20 season at an average of $1.25 million, has eight goals and 10 assists in 46 contests with Florida.

The deal ends Pittsburgh's experiment in attempting to make 31-year-old Brassard the team's third-line center. He appeared in 40 games this season, getting nine goals and six assists.

Pittsburgh also sent a second-round pick and two fourth-round picks in the 2019 draft to Panthers to complete the deal.

"This move balances our needs now and will help us improve in the future," Panthers president and general manager Dale Tallon said. "We are pleased to have acquired two quality veteran forwards in Derick and Riley, while adding three valuable 2019 draft selections. This move allows our team to remain competitive this season while providing additional flexibility and permitting us to be aggressive in the free-agent market this summer."

Brassard, who has also played for the Senators, Rangers and Blue Jackets since being drafted in 2006, has 443 career points.

The 27-year-old Sheehan, drafted by Detroit in 2010, had nine points in 49 games for the Penguins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.