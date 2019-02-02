Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin will miss the team's next two games with an upper-body injury, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

The Penguins play Friday against the Ottawa Senators and then Saturday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

Malkin, who had two assists in a win Wednesday against Tampa Bay, has five goals in his past 29 games.

"I'm disappointed for him because he had a great game [Wednesday]," Sullivan said. "We think that was a game he could really build on, but we're hopeful this is a short-term thing. Certainly the fact that he had a strong game as he did the other night is encouraging, and we're looking forward to getting him back in our lineup."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.