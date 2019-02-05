Canucks' Alex Edler carted off after face-first fall

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler was carted off the ice Monday night after his face was bloodied when he fell face-first onto the ice.

Edler's stick got caught up in the skates of Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek and Edler got pulled to the ice in front of his own goal during the second period.

Edler was bleeding heavily as a stretcher came out, and he left sitting up with a towel to his face.

Players tapped their sticks on the ice and Flyers fans gave Edler a standing ovation as he was taken off.