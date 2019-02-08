Almost every team in the NHL was in action Thursday night -- and most of them came away with at least a point.

A record-tying eight games went to overtime. That tied the mark set Feb. 22, 2007, and matched Nov. 27, 2015. On both of those days, eight of 12 games required extra time.

There were 14 games Thursday. Here are the eight that went to overtime:

• Los Angeles beat Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout.

• Florida beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on a goal by Michael Matheson.

• The New York Islanders beat New Jersey 2-1 in a shootout.

• Washington beat Colorado 4-3 on a goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

• Carolina beat Buffalo 6-5 on a goal by Teuvo Teravainen.

• St. Louis beat Tampa Bay 1-0 on a goal by Brayden Schenn.

• Nashville beat Dallas 3-2 on a goal by Ryan Johansen.

• Chicago beat Vancouver 4-3 on a goal by Jonathan Toews.