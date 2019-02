NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk on Friday was fined $5,000 by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez during Thursday's game.

Van Riemsdyk was docked the maximum amount under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

The high-sticking occurred just over a minute into the first period of the Flyers' 3-2 shootout loss. Van Riemsdyk was not penalized.