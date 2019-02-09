MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Dale Weise and defenseman Christian Folin from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for David Schlemko and Byron Froese.

The Canadiens also announced they had waived defenseman Karl Alzner.

Weise, a former Canadien, has played 42 games in 2018-19 with five goals and six assists. The 30-year-old had 59 points in 152 games with Montreal from 2013-2016.

Weise has 54 goals and 66 assists in 481 career NHL regular-season games since his debut in 2010-11. He also has played for the New York Rangers, Vancouver and Chicago.

Folin, a 27-year-old Swede, has been in 26 games with Philadelphia this season, recording two assists.

Folin has seven goals, 31 assists and 96 penalty minutes in 209 career NHL regular-season games with Minnesota, Los Angeles and Philadelphia since his debut in 2013-14.

Schlemko, acquired in a trade with Vegas in 2017, had two assists in 18 games with the Canadiens this season.

Froese signed as a free agent with Montreal in 2017. He was leading the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket with 14 goals.