The Boston Bruins' leading scorer, David Pastrnak, will be out at least two weeks after undergoing a procedure on his thumb.

Pastrnak attended a sponsorship dinner Sunday evening when he fell and injured his thumb, general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Tuesday.

Pastrnak will be reevaluated in two weeks and is expected to play again this season.

The 22-year-old Czech forward has 31 goals and 35 assists this season.