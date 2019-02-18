        <
          Ryan Miller passes John Vanbiesbrouck for most wins by U.S.-born goaltender

          1:37 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ryan Miller became the all-time leader in wins by a U.S.-born goaltender as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Sunday night.

          Miller, who missed 24 games due to a knee injury, made 23 saves in his first start since Dec. 9 against New Jersey. He got his 375th victory, breaking a tie with John Vanbiesbrouck.

          Miller is 5-2-1 with a 2.64 GAA in 11 games during his second season as the backup to John Gibson, who has started 45 of Anaheim's 59 games.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

