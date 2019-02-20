Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri left Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues early after sustaining a concussion, the team announced.

Kadri was on the ice for 4 minutes, 14 seconds during the first period. But after the first intermission, he didn't return to the bench from the locker room.

Toronto initially announced he wouldn't return for precautionary reasons, before updating to say he had sustained a concussion.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Kadri has 15 goals and 35 points in 58 games this season.