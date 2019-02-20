The Devils gave the first 9,000 fans in attendance at Tuesday night's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins a "David Puddy" bobblehead.

Puddy was the "Seinfeld" character portrayed by Patrick Warburton, who painted his face in Devils colors in an episode and shouted "We're the Devils!''

Warburton, while dressed as Puddy, dropped the puck between New Jersey's Andy Greene and the Penguins' Sidney Crosby before Tuesday night's game at Prudential Center, which celebrated '90s night. Warburton then slapped hands with Devils players as he walked off the ice, only to fall headfirst on his way off it.

He gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

Warburton declined an appearance fee for the event, instead asking the Devils to donate $25,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which they did.