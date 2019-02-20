        <
          Flyers' Radko Gudas suspended 2 games for high-sticking Lightning's Nikita Kucherov

          5:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas has been suspended two games by the NHL for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov on Tuesday night.

          The play occurred late in the third period of the Lightning's 5-2 win. Gudas received a minor penalty on the play. He is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and will forfeit $81,707.32.

          Also, Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg has been fined $3,091.40, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for interference against Lightning forward Cedric Paquette early in the third period.

