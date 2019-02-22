        <
        >

          Lightning's Nikita Kucherov quickest to 100 points since 1995-96

          10:18 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov's goal in the second period against Buffalo on Thursday night gave him his 100th point of the season, making him the quickest to that milestone in more than 20 years.

          Kucherov, who leads the NHL in scoring, reached the century mark in the Lightning's 62nd game. That's the fastest to 100 points since 1995-96, when Mario Lemieux did it in the Penguins' 44th game and teammate Jaromir Jagr followed suit in Pittsburgh's 52nd game.

          The Lightning entered the night with a seven-game winning streak and a league-best 98 points.

          Kucherov, 25, is in his sixth season with the Lightning and has now reached 100 points for a second straight year. He is one of three Tampa Bay players -- along with Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos -- among the NHL's top 10 scorers.

          The Russian winger was a second-round draft pick of the Lightning in 2011.

