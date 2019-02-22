Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov's goal in the second period against Buffalo on Thursday night gave him his 100th point of the season, making him the quickest to that milestone in more than 20 years.

Kucherov, who leads the NHL in scoring, reached the century mark in the Lightning's 62nd game. That's the fastest to 100 points since 1995-96, when Mario Lemieux did it in the Penguins' 44th game and teammate Jaromir Jagr followed suit in Pittsburgh's 52nd game.

It's Feb. 21 and @86Kucherov has 100 points.



The 25-year-old @TBLightning forward is the first player in 22 years to hit 100 points in 62 or fewer games - Mario Lemieux did so in his 61st game in 1996-97. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Vb2VoUwCrw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 22, 2019

The Lightning entered the night with a seven-game winning streak and a league-best 98 points.

Kucherov, 25, is in his sixth season with the Lightning and has now reached 100 points for a second straight year. He is one of three Tampa Bay players -- along with Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos -- among the NHL's top 10 scorers.

The Russian winger was a second-round draft pick of the Lightning in 2011.