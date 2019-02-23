The NHL has announced that Saturday night's outdoor game between the Penguins and Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field will start on time, as scheduled, despite weather concerns in Philadelphia.

The league said it will continue to monitor the weather and "will adjust accordingly" if the forecast changes considerably.

"While we are expecting a chance of a relatively light amount of precipitation in and around the game window, current forecasts are indicating that we will have playable conditions," the league said in a press release.

The game, part of the NHL's Stadium Series, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. It will mark the in-state rivals' second outdoor meeting. The Penguins beat the Flyers 4-2 in 2017 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field, home of the NFL's Steelers.