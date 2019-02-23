BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres leading scorer Jeff Skinner returned to action in the third period Saturday, just one period after he required assistance to leave the ice after hurting his lower left leg against the Washington Capitals.

Jeff Skinner had to be helped off the ice after being injured in the second period vs. the Capitals on Saturday. Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Skinner was hurt when both he and Capitals forward Carl Hagelin were in the slot and turned at the same time to follow the play to their left. The two touched skates and Skinner was tripped up and fell heavily to the ice when Hagelin's stick got caught between both of his legs.

Skinner was in immediate pain and at one point attempted to crawl to the bench before play was stopped 4:42 left into the period. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice and led to the dressing room.

Hagelin was penalized for tripping.

Skinner began the day with 36 goals, tied for third in the NHL and one short of matching a career high.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.