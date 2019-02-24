One day after the Ottawa Senators sent star center Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the teams hooked up again on a trade centered on Senators forward Ryan Dzingel.

The Blue Jackets acquired the 26-year-old Dzingel on Saturday night along with a 2019 seventh-round pick previously owned by the Calgary Flames in exchange for Columbus's second-round pick in 2020, a second-round pick in 2021 and forward Anthony Duclair.

Dzingel is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Duclair will be a restricted free agent.

Dzingel was one of the more desirable trade options heading into Monday's deadline, and not just for his expiring contract. His cap hit is just $1.8 million and he can play all three forward positions.

Dzingel, in his fourth NHL season, has 22 goals and 22 assists in 57 games. A native of Wheaton, Illinois, Dzingel will become the fourth Ohio State University product to play for Columbus, having played for the Buckeyes from 2011 through 2014.

The Senators will be Duclair's fifth NHL team since 2015. The 23-year-old forward was recently ripped by Columbus coach John Tortorella for what he said were "bad listening skills" after scratching him.

"I don't know if he can't comprehend it or if he's just stubborn. But he is running out of time," Tortorella said.

That was Wednesday. Time ran out three days later.