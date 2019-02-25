        <
        >

          Ducks trading Brandon Montour to Sabres for 1st-round pick, prospect

          7:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Buffalo Sabres have acquired right-handed shooting defenseman Brandon Montour from the Anaheim Ducks for a first-round draft pick and a prospect.

          The Ducks get defensive prospect Brendan Guhle, 21, who is playing for Rochester of the AHL. The Sabres have three first-round picks in the 2019 draft, and Anaheim gets a choice of either first-rounder Buffalo got from San Jose and St. Louis.

          The price for Montour, 24, was higher because he is under contract for 2019-20 with a cap hit of $3.3875 million. He has five goals and 25 points in 62 games this season.

          The Sabres are currently six points out of the second wild card in the East. A 10-game win streak earlier in the season put them squarely in the mix, but they have struggled the last month.

          Anaheim's season went off the rails a while ago, ultimately costing Randy Carlyle his job. They currently have the second-worst record in the West.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices