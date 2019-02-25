The Buffalo Sabres have acquired right-handed shooting defenseman Brandon Montour from the Anaheim Ducks for a first-round draft pick and a prospect.

The Ducks get defensive prospect Brendan Guhle, 21, who is playing for Rochester of the AHL. The Sabres have three first-round picks in the 2019 draft, and Anaheim gets a choice of either first-rounder Buffalo got from San Jose and St. Louis.

The price for Montour, 24, was higher because he is under contract for 2019-20 with a cap hit of $3.3875 million. He has five goals and 25 points in 62 games this season.

The Sabres are currently six points out of the second wild card in the East. A 10-game win streak earlier in the season put them squarely in the mix, but they have struggled the last month.

Anaheim's season went off the rails a while ago, ultimately costing Randy Carlyle his job. They currently have the second-worst record in the West.