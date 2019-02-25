Few teams have added more high-end talent than the San Jose Sharks in the past year. The trend continued Sunday as they traded two draft picks to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Gustav Nyquist ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Editor's Picks NHL trade grades for the 2018-19 season We grade all the big trades for the 2018-19 season, beginning with the summer moves up until the Feb. 25 deadline.

Nyquist, 29, is currently second on the Red Wings in scoring, with 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games. He's an unrestricted free agent this summer, and needed to waive his no-trade clause to approve the deal. The Red Wings will reportedly retain 30 percent of Nyquist's salary, dropping his cap hit to $3.325 million.

"Gustav is a talented, versatile forward who plays with speed and a strong hockey sense," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "His track record of strong play and character speak for themselves and we're very excited to add him to our dressing room."

Detroit will receive the lower of San Jose's or Florida's 2019 second-round selections, along with San Jose's third-round selection in 2020. Should San Jose reach the 2019 Stanley Cup Final or re-sign Nyquist, the third-round selection in 2020 becomes San Jose's second-round selection.

The Sharks are right under the cap ceiling, with $79,052,312 in committed salary. In the past year, Wilson has brought defenseman Erik Karlsson and winger Evander Kane to the Sharks, who are second in the Pacific Division at 37-18-8 for 82 points.