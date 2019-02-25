The New Jersey Devils have traded goalie Keith Kinkaid to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The Blue Jackets have been active ahead of the trade deadline, also acquiring Ottawa Senators forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel over the weekend.

Keith Kinkaid: Last 2 Seasons Keith Kinkaid, traded from the Devils to the Blue Jackets on Monday, has experienced a sharp drop-off from his breakout 2017-18 season. 2017-18 '18-19 Games 41 41 W-L-OTL 26-10-3 15-18-6 GAA 2.77 3.36<< Save pct. .913 .891<< >>Career worst

-- ESPN Stats & Information

Kinkaid, 29, has shown flashes of strong play for the Devils over the past two seasons, but he has largely disappointed lately. In 41 appearances in 2018-19, Kinkaid is 15-18-6 with a .891 save percentage and 3.36 goals-against average. He has a $1.25 million cap hit and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The acquisition of Kinkaid could be assurance if the Blue Jackets end up moving two-time Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who was not able to reach a contract extension with the team and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"While we believe goaltending is a position of strength for our club with Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo, we thought it was important to add depth to the position," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a news release. "Keith Kinkaid is an experienced National Hockey League goaltender who will provide that depth as we move through the final month of the regular season and into the spring."

Kinkaid has played his entire career with the Devils, making his debut in the 2012-13 season. He set a career high in games this season.

Columbus' backup goaltender this season is Korpisalo, 24, who has an .896 save percentage and 3.07 GAA in 21 games. Korpisalo is a restricted free agent this summer.

The Blue Jackets now only have a third-round, fourth-round and two seventh-round picks in the 2019 draft.