The Arizona Coyotes have acquired Michael Chaput in a trade that sends Jordan Weal to the Montreal Canadiens in a swap of centers.

Weal joins his second team in two months after the Los Angeles Kings traded him to Arizona on Jan. 11. The 26-year-old Weal had a goal and assist in 19 games with Arizona and has totaled four goals and seven assists in 47 games this season.

He was selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2010 draft, and has 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 153 career NHL games.

Chaput joins his fourth team since breaking into the NHL in 2013-14 with Columbus. He has five assists in 32 games for the Canadiens, who signed him as a free agent last summer after two seasons in Vancouver. Overall, he has six goals and 16 assists in 167 career games.