Forward Derick Brassard has been traded for the second time this season, going from the Florida Panthers to the Colorado Avalanche, according to multiple reports.

According to reports, Brassard and a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick go to Colorado for a 2020 third-round pick. If Brassard re-signs with the Avs, they don't get the draft pick.

In February, Brassard was dealt, along with Riley Sheahan and draft picks, from Pittsburgh to Florida for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Brassard has been traded four times since July 2016 and three times in 366 days.

He has 10 goals and 19 points in 50 games this season. The 31-year-old's best season came in 2014-15 with the Rangers when he had 60 points.

He is in the final year of a five-year contract with a cap hit of $5 million.

The Avalanche are one point out of the second wild card in the West.