The New York Rangers have traded defenseman Adam McQuaid to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, according to multiple reports.

Rangers Changes: Last Three Days With Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello now traded, the only players left on the Rangers from their 2014-15 Presidents' Trophy-winning team are Henrik Lundqvist, Chris Kreider and Marc Staal. Losses Additions Kevin Hayes Brendan Lemieux Mats Zuccarello 2019 1st-Round Pick Adam McQuaid 2019 4th-Round Pick 2019 7th-Round Pick 2019 2nd-Round Pick<< 2020 3rd-Round Pick<< 2022 4th-Round Pick<< >> Conditional picks

-- ESPN Stats & Information

The move continues a trade deadline haul for the Blue Jackets, who are going all-in after acquiring forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from the Senators as well as backup goalie Keith Kinkaid from the New Jersey Devils.

By trading away the picks for McQuaid, the Blue Jackets have only two draft picks in 2019: a third-rounder and a seventh-rounder.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are stockpiling draft picks; they have 10 in 2019, including five in the first two rounds.

Editor's Picks Blue Jackets acquire G Kinkaid from Devils The Devils have traded goalie Keith Kinkaid to the Blue Jackets for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, the teams announced.

McQuaid, 32, spent nine years with the Boston Bruins before heading to the Rangers this season. He is averaging 17:28 minutes per game and has two goals and three assists in 36 games.

The Rangers also traded away center Kevin Hayes and winger Mats Zuccarello as they work toward their rebuild.