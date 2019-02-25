Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup after missing four games due to his third concussion in less than three years.

The 30-year-old was felled by a punch to the face during a fight with defenseman Tony DeAngelo in a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Feb. 15.

Okposo has 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season.

Newly acquired defenseman Brandon Montour will not suit up for Buffalo against Toronto on Monday night. He will make his Sabres debut in Philadelphia on Tuesday.