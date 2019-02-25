Minnesota Wild winger Mikael Granlund has been traded to the Nashville Predators for winger Kevin Fiala, according to multiple reports.

Granlund, 26, has a $5.75 million cap hit and is under contract through the 2019-20 season. He has 15 goals and 49 points in 63 games this season.

The second-place Predators needed some kind of answer to Central Division leader Winnipeg getting Kevin Hayes. Granlund had 67 points last season and 69 the year before.

Fiala, 22, is on the final year of his entry level contract and is a restricted free agent this summer. He has 10 goals and 32 points in 64 games this season. He had a career-high 48 points last season.

Wild general manager Paul Fenton is in his first year on the job after spending 12 years as the assistant general manager in Nashville.

Minnesota is clinging to the second wild card in the West.