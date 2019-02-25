Wayne Simmonds is a little overwhelmed after being traded from the Flyers to the Predators, but he is excited to be going to Nashville. (1:15)

Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds has been traded to the Nashville Predators for forward Ryan Hartman and a 2020 conditional fourth-round draft pick, sources confirmed to ESPN.

If the Predators win a playoff round, the draft pick will become a third-rounder.

Simmonds, in his 11th NHL season, is known for his physicality, especially as a net-front presence. Simmonds has 242 goals and 229 assists over his 824 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings and Flyers, though he has only 16 goals and 11 assists in 62 games this season. The 30-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"I feel great. They have a great organization. Top notch. I've heard nothing but good things," Simmonds told TSN Monday. "Not to mention how good their team is. I'm looking to be another piece of the puzzle, fit in and help them win a championship."

Hartman, a former first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, was traded at last year's deadline for a 2018 first-round pick as well as prospect Victor Ejdsell. Hartman has 10 goals and 10 assists in 64 games this season, averaging 13:26 minutes per game

After Simmonds' final game as a Flyer on Saturday, an outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, teammates gave the winger the player of the game helmet and he began hugging teammates in an emotional goodbye.

"I got a chance to say goodbye to the boys for the last time. Those are a lot of my good friends." Simmonds told TSN.

In November, then-Flyers general manager Ron Hextall told reporters that the team and Simmonds' representatives were at a stalemate on possible extension talks and were "a ways apart." Hextall added that the sides hadn't negotiated in nearly a month.

The Predators also traded for forward Mikael Granlund on Monday as an in-division trade with the Minnesota Wild. Earlier in the month, Nashville added center Brian Boyle as they stocked up for another playoff run.