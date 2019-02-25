The Boston Bruins added another forward for their playoff push, acquiring Marcus Johansson from the New Jersey Devils for a second-round pick in 2019 and a fourth-rounder in 2020.

The Bruins had picked up Charlie Coyle from the Wild on Feb. 20. Boston was in need of forward help after losing leading scorer David Pastrnak to a thumb injury a few weeks ago. General manager Don Sweeney said Monday that Pastrnak will remain in a cast for two more weeks.

In the final season of a three-year deal with a cap hit of $4.583 million, Johansson was an attractive rental leading up to the deadline. When healthy, he is a top-six forward who can contribute on the power play.

The Devils acquired Johansson for second- and third-round draft picks after he put up career highs of 24 goals and 58 points in 82 games for the Capitals in 2016-17. But concussions and an ankle injury limited him to 29 games last season.

Johansson, 28, also spent some time on injured reserve this season, but he has picked up his game of late and has 12 goals and 27 points in 48 games.

The Bruins are currently second in the Atlantic Division, while New Jersey is out of a playoff spot after a surprising run to the postseason last year.