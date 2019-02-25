Corey Crawford, who has been out since the middle of December after suffering his second concussion in two years, was activated by the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The team sent goalie Collin Delia to Rockford of the AHL in a corresponding move.

In a Dec. 16 game against the Sharks, Hawks forward Dylan Strome was pushed into Crawford who went backward and hit his head on the post.

The 33-year-old Crawford, who has won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, missed the final 47 games last season while dealing with lingering concussion symptoms. He didn't make his debut this season debut until Oct. 18.

In 22 games this season, Crawford is 6-14-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average.

After a slow start to the season, the Blackhawks have been making a push for a playoff spot behind Cam Ward and Delia. Ward signed a one-year deal before this season, while Delia agreed to a three-year extension with Chicago Feb. 11.

Crawford has one more year left on his contract with a cap hit of $6 million.