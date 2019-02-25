        <
        >

          Eric Staal agrees to two-year extension with Wild

          6:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Leading up to Monday's trade deadline, Eric Staal's name was thrown around as a possible trade chip, but he ended up getting a new deal from the Minnesota Wild.

          According to reports, he has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $3.25 million.

          He would have been a free agent next summer.

          Rookie general manager Paul Fenton had a busy trade deadline. He dealt Mikael Granlund to the Predators for Kevin Fiala. A week earlier, he sent Charlie Coyle to Boston for Ryan Donato. He also sent longtime Wild forward Nino Niederreiter to Carolina.

          But the 34-year-old Staal is sticking around to help the Wild's playoff push. His current deal carries a cap hit of $3.5 million, so he's actually taking a slight pay cut.

          A five-time All-Star, Staal was traded at the 2016 deadline to the Rangers after 12 seasons in Carolina.

          He signed with the Wild as a free agent after that season and resurrected his career. He had 65 points in 2016-17 and 42 goals and 76 points last season. He has 40 points in 61 games this season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices