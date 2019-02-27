Blackhawks' Crawford gets start against Ducks

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford will get his first start in net since suffering his second concussion in two years in mid-December.

Coach Jeremy Colliton made the announcement Wednesday ahead of that night's game against the Ducks. Crawford was activated Monday.

In a Dec. 16 game against the Sharks, Hawks forward Dylan Strome was pushed into Crawford, who went backward and hit his head on the post.

The 33-year-old Crawford, who has won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, missed the final 47 games last season while dealing with lingering concussion symptoms. He didn't make his debut this season until Oct. 18.

In 22 games this season, Crawford is 6-14-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average.