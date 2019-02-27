Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford earned a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night in his first start in net since suffering his second concussion in two years in mid-December.

Crawford, who was activated Monday, made 29 saves as the Blackhawks snapped a two-game losing streak.

In a Dec. 16 game against the Sharks, Hawks forward Dylan Strome was pushed into Crawford, who went backward and hit his head on the post.

The 33-year-old Crawford, who has won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, missed the final 47 games last season while dealing with lingering concussion symptoms. He didn't make his debut this season until Oct. 18.

In 22 games entering the night, Crawford was 6-14-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average.