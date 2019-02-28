Devils' Mueller carted off after crash into boards

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey defenseman Mirco Mueller was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the end boards early in the third period Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames.

Mueller, 23, went head-first into the boards at an awkward angle after going to the Flames' net on a rush.

Teammates immediately called for medical personnel to come out to the ice. Play was delayed about 10 minutes while Mueller was attended to by medical personnel and trainers from both teams.

Mueller moved his legs and gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice.

He has one goal and nine assists in 47 games this season.

The Flames won 2-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.