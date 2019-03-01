NHL Playoff Watch Daily: Playoff chances, Lose for Hughes projections and more

Which teams have the best shot at locking up a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs? Who's earning a better chance at the No. 1 overall pick?
Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today.
Updated March 1
Skip ahead: Playoff projections | Current matchups
Lose for Hughes standings | Tragic numbers
Playoff picture
Playoff chance projections are from Money Puck, Sports Club Stats and Dom Luszczyszyn at The Athletic. Click through to the sites to learn more about their methodology.
Playoff teams in action today
Note: All times ET. Playoff teams in bold.
Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 7 p.m. (streaming on ESPN+)
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. (streaming on ESPN+)
Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (WC No. 2)
Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)
New York Islanders (Metro No. 1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (WC No. 1)
Washington Capitals (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)
Western Conference
Nashville Predators (Central No. 1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC No. 1)
Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. St. Louis Blues (Central No. 3)
Calgary Flames (Pacific No. 1) vs. Minnesota Wild (WC No. 2)
San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 3)
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select the next generational American forward, Jack Hughes.
Find out more about Hughes here, and be sure to read up on the rest of the top 50 draft prospects. There's also a table of every team's picks in the 2019 draft and Chris Peters' first mock draft of the season, from Feb. 19.
Note: Percent chances listed are using the percentages from the 2018 NHL draft lottery. The NHL will release a new set of exact percentages after the regular season ends, and those figures will be similar. Ottawa's first-round pick belongs to Colorado.
Tragic numbers
Teams currently in position for a wild card are denoted as such. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta. Teams are eliminated when their tragic number hits zero, and will be denoted with an "E" in the table.
Lottery teams in action today
Note: All times ET. Lottery teams in bold.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.