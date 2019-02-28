        <
          Devils' Hall, out since Dec., has knee surgery

          2:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Defending Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils underwent knee surgery this week, the team announced.

          Hall has been out since Dec. 23 with a lower-body injury.

          The team said that the 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery, and there is no immediate timetable for his return to the ice.

          Hall had a career-high 93 points to lead the Devils to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011-12.

          He has 11 goals and 26 assists in 33 games this season, and without him for a chunk of the campaign, New Jersey has regressed to having one of the worst records in the league.

