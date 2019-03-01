Boucher fired as coach of NHL-worst Senators

The Ottawa Senators, who have the worst record in the NHL, have fired coach Guy Boucher, the team announced Friday.

Marc Crawford has been named as the interim coach.

"I want to thank Guy for his three years of service. He is a good person and has been an excellent representative of the Senators," general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "At this point, however, we need a different set of coaching and leadership skills to guide our team through this rebuild," said general manager Pierre Dorion. "In the interim, Marc will bring a different perspective along with a wealth of head coaching experience."

The Senators are 22-37-5 this season.