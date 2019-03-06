Blackhawks goalie Ward (knee) out 7-10 days

CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks said goalie Cam Ward has a right knee injury and will not participate in hockey activities for seven to 10 days.

Ward was in net for a loss at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

He is 14-11-4 with a 3.72 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage in 30 games.

The Blackhawks -- 12th in the Western Conference with 63 points -- host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET).

Chicago recalled goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 24-year-old rookie has made 15 appearances with Chicago, and he agreed last month to a contract extension through 2021-22.

Two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford recently returned after being sidelined since mid-December because of a concussion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.