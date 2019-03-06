        <
        >

          Blackhawks goalie Ward (knee) out 7-10 days

          9:02 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks said goalie Cam Ward has a right knee injury and will not participate in hockey activities for seven to 10 days.

          Ward was in net for a loss at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

          He is 14-11-4 with a 3.72 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage in 30 games.

          The Blackhawks -- 12th in the Western Conference with 63 points -- host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET).

          Chicago recalled goalie Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 24-year-old rookie has made 15 appearances with Chicago, and he agreed last month to a contract extension through 2021-22.

          Two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion goalie Corey Crawford recently returned after being sidelined since mid-December because of a concussion.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices