          Bruins RW Johansson hospitalized after collision

          10:53 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Boston Bruins right wing Marcus Johansson was hospitalized Tuesday night after being knocked out of the game against the Hurricanes early in the first period after a collision with Micheal Ferland.

          "He went to the hospital ... it looks encouraging, but I don't want to speak out of turn," coach Bruce Cassidy said after the Bruins' 4-3 win in overtime. "When tests are done we'll have a better answer."

          The collision appeared to be shoulder to shoulder, but Johansson stayed down on the ice for a while and had to be helped to his feet before slowly making his way to the locker room. The team said Johansson suffered an upper-body injury.

          Johansson was acquired from the New Jersey Devils at last week's trade deadline for second- and fourth-round picks.

          He has been playing on the second line with center David Krejci and left wing Jake DeBrusk.

