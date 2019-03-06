Bruins RW Johansson hospitalized after collision

Boston Bruins right wing Marcus Johansson was hospitalized Tuesday night after being knocked out of the game against the Hurricanes early in the first period after a collision with Micheal Ferland.

"He went to the hospital ... it looks encouraging, but I don't want to speak out of turn," coach Bruce Cassidy said after the Bruins' 4-3 win in overtime. "When tests are done we'll have a better answer."

The collision appeared to be shoulder to shoulder, but Johansson stayed down on the ice for a while and had to be helped to his feet before slowly making his way to the locker room. The team said Johansson suffered an upper-body injury.

Johansson was acquired from the New Jersey Devils at last week's trade deadline for second- and fourth-round picks.

He has been playing on the second line with center David Krejci and left wing Jake DeBrusk.